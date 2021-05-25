Former PTI MNA Hamid-ul-Haq enters deer cage over Rs5,000 bet

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA engineer Hamid-ul-Haq may not be known for his lawmaking but has made a name for himself for his betting adventures.



Recently, a video of Haq went viral on social media showing him entering a deer cage at an unknown location over a Rs5,000 bet.

Read more: TikTok video of KP speaker's son goes viral



The former lawmaker was asked to catch one of the deer in the cage upon which he would win the bet and take home Rs5,000. And the former PTI MNA left with the winning prize leaving his challenger red-faced.

However, this is not the first time a video of the lawmaker taking up a bet went viral. Prior to this, Haq was caught on camera climbing a billboard over a bet.

Haq was elected from Peshawar's NA-2 constituency in the 2013 general elections on a PTI ticket.