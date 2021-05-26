You can now review voice notes before sending them in Telegram

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26, 2021

A screengrab taken from instant messaging app Telegram's video on Twitter.

Have you ever sent a voice message to a friend or colleague and thought that it would have been better if you had the chance to hear it before it was sent?

Well, the instant messaging app Telegram is now allowing users to review their voice messages before sending them.

"You can send voice messages to share your perfect pitch – swipe up to record hands-free and preview your message before sending," the app said.

"Tap the 2X button to listen at double speed or slide across the message to jump to a specific spot," Telegram added.

A few days back, Telegram rolled out a new video feature for it's users so they can save time.

The new feature allows you to fast-forward and rewind videos.

"You can fast-forward and rewind videos in the media player – on Android press and hold on either side of the screen, and on iOS hold the +/- 15s buttons," it said in a Twitter post.

"To skip ahead on Android, double-tap. Time travel, just like that," it added.

