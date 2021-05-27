Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021: UAE visas of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 others delayed

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday May 27, 2021

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — File photo

  • Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, Imran Khan, among 25 players, staff who have not received visa.
  • PCB says players who will receive the visa after a delay will be taken to Abu Dhabi via a seperate chartered plane.
  • Players and staff members from Karachi have reached the airport in the metropolis.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was among 25 players and staff of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition, whose visas to the United Arab Emirates were delayed, sources said Thursday.

Meanwhile, players and staff members from Karachi have reached the airport in the metropolis and are awaiting their chartered flight which will take them to Abu Dhabi at 5pm.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, Imran Khan, PCB Media Department Officer Emad Hameed, Asif Afridi, Umar Amin, Muhammad Musa, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Haris, and Aamir Khan are among the players who have been denied a visa.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said players who will receive the visa after a delay will be taken to Abu Dhabi via a separate chartered plane.

Departure of players, officials for UAE delayed again

The departure of chartered flights to the UAE for the remaining matches of the PSL's sixth edition has been delayed at least by two hours due to some technical reason today.

This is the second time the players and officials' departure for the UAE has been postponed.

The flight was previously scheduled to leave for the UAE at 8:00 am on Wednesday, which was later rescheduled to Thursday, 1 pm.

The same flight has now been rescheduled again, due to technical reasons, and is expected to fly for the UAE today (Thursday) at 5:00 pm, sources in the PCB revealed. 

