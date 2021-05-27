Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William, Kate Middleton relive university days by eating take-out

Kate Middleton and Prince William relived their student days when they went on a visit to their university town in Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rekindled some old memories as they enjoyed a take-away from Anstruther Fish Bar, which was their usual place for visit when they were students at St Andrews University 20 years ago.

The couple is said to have enjoyed some deep-fried haddock with some chips wrapped in paper.

They enjoyed their meal on a bench before returning for ice cream.

Kate told the staff that the visit was a "trip down memory lane" while William appreciated the food saying that it was still as good as he remembers. 

