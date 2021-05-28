Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Netflix has completed the cast for its upcoming teen vampire drama “First Kill" as “Lost” alum Elizabeth Mitchell also join the star cast as the latest addition to the series.

The First Kill show is based on a short story of the same name by Victoria “V. E.” Schwab.

The vampire drama follows Julliette Fairmont — a vampire by birth. However, she is seen struggling not to be a monster. Calliope Burns is another lead role of a fearless and headstrong monster hunter.

American actress Sarah Catherine Hook will play Juliette, while actress Imani Lewis is cast to play Calliope. The Dead of Summer actress Elizabeth Mitchell will perform the role of Margot, who is a member of the vampiric Fairmont clan.

Apart from the lead cast, the series star cast includes Aubin Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Will Swenson, Phillip Mullings Jr., Dominic Goodman and Dylan McNamara. They will act as various members of the Burns and Fairmont families.

The show will be executive produced by Felicia D. Henderson, who will be assisted by executive producers Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss, besides creator, executive producer and writer V.E. Schwab.

More From Entertainment:

Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how

Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how
Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos

Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos
Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton

Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton
Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian
Amber Heard keeps trolls at bay as she 'limits' Instagram comments

Amber Heard keeps trolls at bay as she 'limits' Instagram comments
Shania Twain fawns over Vegas residency: ‘It's high energy’

Shania Twain fawns over Vegas residency: ‘It's high energy’
Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if Friends audience wouldn’t laugh

Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if Friends audience wouldn’t laugh
Nick Jonas opens up about painful bike accident

Nick Jonas opens up about painful bike accident
Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip as they launch Green Space Index

Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip as they launch Green Space Index
Oscar body slows growth of new members but reaffirms diversity goals

Oscar body slows growth of new members but reaffirms diversity goals
Prince Harry slams the Firm for Meghan Markle’s suffering: ‘It all comes back here’

Prince Harry slams the Firm for Meghan Markle’s suffering: ‘It all comes back here’
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise funds to fight hunger across India amid pandemic

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise funds to fight hunger across India amid pandemic

Latest

view all