Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill

Netflix has completed the cast for its upcoming teen vampire drama “First Kill" as “Lost” alum Elizabeth Mitchell also join the star cast as the latest addition to the series.

The First Kill show is based on a short story of the same name by Victoria “V. E.” Schwab.

The vampire drama follows Julliette Fairmont — a vampire by birth. However, she is seen struggling not to be a monster. Calliope Burns is another lead role of a fearless and headstrong monster hunter.

American actress Sarah Catherine Hook will play Juliette, while actress Imani Lewis is cast to play Calliope. The Dead of Summer actress Elizabeth Mitchell will perform the role of Margot, who is a member of the vampiric Fairmont clan.

Apart from the lead cast, the series star cast includes Aubin Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Will Swenson, Phillip Mullings Jr., Dominic Goodman and Dylan McNamara. They will act as various members of the Burns and Fairmont families.

The show will be executive produced by Felicia D. Henderson, who will be assisted by executive producers Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss, besides creator, executive producer and writer V.E. Schwab.