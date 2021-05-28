GDP growth to be around 4.8% in FY22: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 28, 2021. — YouTube screengrab

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Friday Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth was expected at 4.8% in the financial year 2021-2022.

Highlighting the achievements of the government during a press conference in Islamabad, Umar said in the nine months of the current fiscal year, IT exports showed growth of 46%.

Umar said the country had "witnessed a strong growth" during the fiscal year, and it is expected that the remittances would shoot up from $21.7 to $29.1 till the year end — an increase of 34% in a year.

The federal minister said if we combine the 3.94% GDP growth and the increase in remittances, it will take the gross national product (GNP) growth to 6.5% — the "highest" GNP growth in the last 16 years.



Umar said remittances played an important role in helping the country's economy grow, and it is important that we should give overseas Pakistanis the right to vote.



Shedding light on why the government is expecting a 4.8% GDP growth in FY22, he said that the government has invested in the agricultural sector which will greatly benefit the economy.

He said last year and this year cotton fields were badly affected, however, the government has now bought good quality seeds, stressed on the use of pesticides, and the demand for cotton has increased in the international market since.

"And so, after consultations with all the provinces, we have concluded that Pakistan can produce 10.5 million bales — 4 million from Sindh, 6 million from Punjab, and the rest from other provinces."



Umar said that the livestock industry had also been adversely impacted by coronavirus, but in the next fiscal year, it will move towards normalisation, and growth in this sector, too, will be visible.



The federal minister said electricity consumption was expected to grow by 6%, and after the government had announced a package for the industries, their power consumption had gone up 15% during the current fiscal — and in the next year, it is predicted to go up further.



Growth is expected in gas, coal, and construction, among several other sectors. "Exports are predicted to go up, this year it stood at $25.2, and in the next year, it will move up to $26.8."

The federal minister claimed this year's $25.2 worth of exports were the country's highest figures in the last 10 years. "It is unfortunate — that the backbone of the economy, exports, faced several setbacks during the previous year."

Umar said next year's target for exports, $26.8, would be the highest in the country's history.

