Pakistan starts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 30, teachers over 18

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registration to get a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people who are 30 or older and teachers who are over 18 years from today.

Teachers will need to go to a vaccination centre with their CNIC, a stamped letter from head of their institution or a teachers' ID card.

Pakistan continues to report decline in coronavirus cases. Country reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has opened up walk-in coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 30 and above and teachers over 18 years old from today (Saturday).



The developments had been announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and the NCOC on Twitter on Friday.

Umar had requested people who are 30 years or older to get registered and go to any vaccination centre to get a jab against coronavirus.

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination centre with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

More than 5 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pakistan so far, according to the federal planning minister.

Umar encouraged the public to get themselves registered for vaccination at the earliest.

Earlier this week, on May 16, Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for coronavirus vaccination.



In a tweet, Umar had said now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

Read more: 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan through COVAX: UNICEF

Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccination of people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and, subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

You can follow these steps to get registered for the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

Read more: Pakistan reports first case of Indian coronavirus variant in Sindh.