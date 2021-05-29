Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of ‘overlooking’ the impact of the Oprah Winfrey interview on baby Archie.

The claim was made by Channel 5’s Storm Huntley during his interview with Jeremy Vine.



There he admitted, “I do think talking is great and I do think it is great that he [Prince Harry] is bringing attention to things like the feelings of [being] suicidal and the effects that has on somebody's partner.”

“The thing that I am quite worried about is Archie. Archie is just a baby and does not know what is going on. Archie will not be a baby forever and he will go to school and people will tell him things about his mother.”

“To find out that your mother was suicidal while pregnant, I think that is going to be quite hard. I do not think they have thought far enough forward of what this means for their children. I know they are trying to protect them by moving to America but I wonder if this is right to protect them.”