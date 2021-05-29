Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
By
AFP

Italian police search for body of Pakistani girl 'murdered' for refusing arranged marriage

By
AFP

Saturday May 29, 2021

An Italian Policeman standing guard. Photo: File

  • Italian police says girl's parents, an uncle and two cousins are under investigation for murder.
  • Police has been searching for her since May 5, when officers visited her house and found nobody, triggering an investigation.
  • Hundreds of people took part in a solidarity rally for the missing girl organised on Friday night by the town hall of Novellara.

ROME: Italian Police said on Saturday that they were searching for the body of an 18-year-old girl that they suspect was murdered by her family for refusing an arranged marriage.

The girl's parents, an uncle and two cousins are under investigation for murder, lieutenant colonel Stefano Bove of the Carabinieri police said on Saturday.

All "are supposed to have taken part in the crime", he told reporters, while officers were combing through farmland to find the missing girl, Saman Abbas.

Bove said the Carabinieri were inspecting "wells, irrigation canals and greenhouses".

Read more: Italian-Pakistani woman allegedly killed by father, brother over 'honour'

Saman Abbas, who lived in the northern town of Novellara, last year rebelled against her family's plan to have her wedded to a cousin in Pakistan.

As she was a minor in Italy, she approached the country's social services and in November was moved into a shelter home. She also reported her parents to police, but on April 11 returned to her home.

Police has been searching for her since May 5, when officers visited her house and found nobody, triggering an investigation.

Officers then discovered that the girl's parents had left for Pakistan without her, and found images from a nearby security camera that made them fear the worst.

Read more: FIA arrests two more suspects in Sana Cheema murder case, say sources

Late on April 29, five people can be seen walking off from the house holding shovels, a crowbar and a bucket, and returning after about two-and-a-half hours.

The Carabinieri have identified the five as the family members suspected of murder. All are believed to have left Italy for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people took part in a solidarity rally for the missing girl organised on Friday night by the town hall of Novellara.

"Saman, tonight you are not alone and you will never again be alone," Mayor Elena Carletti said in a video posted on local news website Reggioonline.

