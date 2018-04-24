Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
Italian-Pakistani woman killed by father, brother over 'honour'

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

GUJRAT: The Italian-Pakistani woman, Sana Cheema, was killed by her father, brother, and uncle in a yet another grueling case of honour killing, Geo News reported Tuesday morning.

Police said that the 26-year-old woman’s family had termed her death as an ‘accident’ and buried the body in West Mangowal area of District Gujrat.

However, district police officer (DPO) Gujrat started an investigation after social media reports suggested that the girl has been murdered.

According to the police, the girl’s father, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, wanted to marry her off to his relatives but Sana wanted to get married in Italy. The father then took on board his son, Adnan Mustafa, and brother, Mazhar Iqbal, and hatched a plan to kill her. 

The police have registered a case against three suspects, who were yet to be arrested. 

In 2016, the high-profile 'honour killing' of British national Samia Shahid in Pakistan had rocked the nation.

The 28-year-old girl from Bradford had been visiting her family in Jhelum when she was murdered in July 2016. Her second husband, Mukhtar Syed Kazam had raised concerns that his wife had been murdered because her family disapproved of their marriage.

Samia's relatives had initially claimed she had suffered a heart attack which led to her death. Eventually, Samia's first husband Chaudhry Shakeel confessed to strangulating her to death. 

