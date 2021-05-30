Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
AFP

Stop funding Israel: Protestors demand in Washington rally

AFP

Sunday May 30, 2021


Supporters of Palestine hold a rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS
  • Over 1,000 rallied Saturday in Washington to decry Israel's war crimes.
  • The demonstration comes after a ceasefire that ended 11 days of intense bombing by Israel against Hamas.
  • We will stand against any politician that continues to fund weapons to Israel, says one of the demonstrators.

Over 1,000 rallied Saturday in Washington to call out US support for Israel's war crimes against Palestinians at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

"We are hoping to send a clear message to the United States government that the days of supporting the Israeli state without repercussions are over," one of the demonstrators, 39-year-old Washington lawyer Sharif Silmi, said as he stood in the crowd where many protesters held red, white, green and black Palestinian flags.

"We will stand against any politician that continues to fund weapons to Israel. We will oppose them, we will vote against them, we will fund their opponents until we vote them out of office," said Silmi.

Lama Alahmad, a resident of neighbouring Virginia who is of Palestinian origin, said US public opinion is turning in favour of the Palestinian cause.

Read more: Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes: UN human rights chief

"There is a huge change" going on in the US with regard to the Palestinian cause seeking a sovereign homeland, said Alahmad.

"We just want the world to recognise that we are human beings. We are not terrorists," said Alahmad, a 43-year-old stay-at-home mother who grew up in the United Arab Emirates before moving to the US around 20 years ago.

Silmi insisted there was now broad opposition in the US to how Israel treats the Palestinians, which he likened to apartheid in South Africa.

"People have now woken up, and we´re resisting. Whether young Jews, young Muslims, young Blacks, young whites, there is a generational shift. And people are working across ethnic groups, racial groups, to work for change and freedom and liberation for Palestinian people," Silmi said.

