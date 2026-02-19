Not necessary to send soldiers to fight, says Trump at first Gaza Board of Peace huddle

U.S President Donald Trump speaks at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, February 19, 2026. — Reuters

US President Trump presides over first Board of Peace meeting.

PM Shehbaz, other world leaders attend Trump-led BoP meeting.

Trump announces $7 billion to Gaza from allies, $10 billion from US.

US President Donald Trump has said that it will not be necessary to send soldiers to fight in Gaza as he addressed the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is among the world leaders attending the inaugural meeting of the BoP led by Trump in Washington.

The prime minister arrived in Washington, DC, on Thursday for an official visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump to participate in the summit.

US President Donald Trump stands with world leaders participating in the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC, February 19, 2026. — Reuters

Addressing the meeting, Trump said countries had contributed more than $7 billion toward relief in Gaza as part of his Board of Peace effort.

"I'm pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait have all contributed more than $7 billion toward the relief package," Trump said at the board's inaugural meeting in Washington.

Ahead of the gathering, three sources told Reuters that Pakistan wants firm assurances from Washington before committing any troops to Gaza as part of the proposed ISF.

Islamabad is seeking guarantees that the deployment would strictly be a peacekeeping mission and not involve disarming Hamas.

President Trump, who is chairing the meeting, is expected to unveil a multi-billion-dollar reconstruction plan for Gaza and outline proposals for a UN-authorised stabilisation force for the Palestinian territory.

Three government sources said during the Washington visit, PM Shehbaz wanted to better understand the goal of the ISF, what authority they were operating under and what the chain of command was before deciding on deploying troops.

"We are ready to send troops. Let me make it clear that our troops could only be part of a peace mission in Gaza," said one of the sources, a close aide of PM Shehbaz.

"We will not be part of any other role, such as disarming Hamas. It is out of the question," he said.

Last month, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that Pakistan would continue to engage with international efforts aimed at peace and security in Gaza.

“Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” he said.

Pakistan has reiterated at international forums its readiness to play a “constructive role” in the US peace plan for Palestine.

Trump launched his new board at the World Economic Forum in Davos in late January, with world leaders, including PM Shehbaz, signing on to pursue a lasting agreement for Gaza.

Force to oversee reconstruction and recovery

Trump's 20-point Gaza plan calls for a force from Muslim nations to oversee a transition period for reconstruction and economic recovery in the devastated Palestinian territory, and Washington has been pressing Islamabad to join.

Analysts say Pakistan would be an asset to the multinational force, with its experienced military that has gone to war with arch-rival India and tackled insurgencies.

"We can send initially a couple of thousand troops anytime, but we need to know what role they are going to play," the source added.

Two of the sources said it was likely PM Shehbaz, who has met Trump earlier this year in Davos and late last year at the White House, would either have an audience with him on the sidelines of the meeting or the following day at the White House.

Initially designed to cement Gaza's ceasefire, Trump sees the board, launched in late January, taking a wider role in resolving global conflicts. Some countries have reacted cautiously, fearing it could become a rival to the United Nations.

While Pakistan has supported the establishment of the board, it has voiced concerns against the mission to demilitarise Hamas.