Hrithik Roshan on Sunday showered praises on Indian actor Kunal Kapur after watching the 2021 film "Koi Jane Na".

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a poster of the film and wrote a brief review.

"Truly an unexpected discovery! Thought I'd watch 30 mins because it's my friends film, but ended up happily surprised at the script, story and you dude," wrote Roshan.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also featured in one of the songs in the movie.