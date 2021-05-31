Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus ratio of 4.05% in almost three months

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

Shopkeepers standing outside their shops amid lockdown. REUTERS
  • Pakistan reports the lowest coronavirus ratio of 4.05% in almost three months on Monday.
  • The country has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the seventh consecutive day.
  • The National Co-oridnation Committee would meet today with PM Imran Khan in the chair to review vaccination campaign.

ISLAMABAD: Amid a constant decline in infections, Pakistan reported the lowest coronavirus ratio of 4.05% in almost three months on Monday after 2,117 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours across the country.

Last time, the country recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.04% on March 5. Pakistan has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the seventh consecutive day.

According to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 52,223 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 2,117 returned positive, taking the total caseload to 921,053 as of today.


Read more: Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for sixth consecutive deaths, taking the death tally to 20,779 across the country.

At least 43 people lost the battle to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,779 across country.

The number of active cases stands at 56,347 whereas about 607,205 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The third wave of the pandemic is gradually abating amid vaccination drives being carried out across the country.

Last week, the NCOC had opened up walk-in coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 30 and above and teachers over 18 years old.

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination centre with CNIC, a stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

More From Pakistan:

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid
Jahangir Tareen cautions govt against 'playing politics' with him

Jahangir Tareen cautions govt against 'playing politics' with him
Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri
Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar

Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar
Kuwait to 'immediately' resume visas for Pakistanis after 10-year hiatus

Kuwait to 'immediately' resume visas for Pakistanis after 10-year hiatus
Ceasefire along LoC first step towards normalisation of Pak-India ties: Naravane

Ceasefire along LoC first step towards normalisation of Pak-India ties: Naravane
NCOC suggests postponement of AJK election due to COVID-19

NCOC suggests postponement of AJK election due to COVID-19
PIA brings 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

PIA brings 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China
PDM parties seem to be confused, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

PDM parties seem to be confused, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Pakistan's effective screening, quarantine keeping Indian coronavirus variant at bay: NIH

Pakistan's effective screening, quarantine keeping Indian coronavirus variant at bay: NIH
Price of petroleum products likely to increase from June 1

Price of petroleum products likely to increase from June 1
PDM will never be able to win, come what may: PM Imran Khan

PDM will never be able to win, come what may: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all