Monday May 31 2021
WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi's quarantine workout

Monday May 31, 2021

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi working out. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi

The cricketers partaking in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are quarantined in their respective rooms as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eyes to hold the tournament smoothly.

However, this does not mean that the players have stopped working out and staying fit — and Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has proved it.

In a video captioned "quarantine workout", the fast bowler can be seen doing spot jogging, resistance bands deadlift, resistance bands supinated front raise, resistance bands bicep curl, resistance bands chest fly, lunges, and pushups.

A few days ago, the PCB had confirmed receiving all the necessary permissions to hold 20 remaining matches of the PSL 6 in UAE under strict precautionary measures.

Moreover, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam also recently shared his new video from his quarantine days, conveying a message out loud: "training must continue no matter what happens".

The star batsman shared his one-minute and eight-second video while training at an Abu Dhabi hotel for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League. 

The captain in the video can be seen doing dips, running, and other fitness-related exercises.

Looking at the captain's workout regime, it can be said that he is paying full attention to his fitness even in his spare time during quarantine.

The video of the national cricket team captain has been viewed and liked by thousands of people where Twitterati have also praised him for his dedication.

