Sindh reports 914 new cases, 19 deaths due to coronavirus

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: File

CM Murad Ali Shah says 25,795 patients are under treatment in the province.

Says out of 914 new cases, 508 have been detected from Karachi.

CM Murad says 19 news deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours takes the provincial wide death toll to 5,039.

KARACHI: Sindh on Monday reported 19 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial wide death toll to 5,039, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

The CM said that 13,398 samples were collected in the last 24 hours out of which 914 cases were detected as positive making 6.8% the positivity rate of the province.

The CM said that currently 25,795 patients are under treatment, of them 24,738 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 1,035 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 967 patients was said to be critical, including 73 who are on ventilators.



According to the statement, out of 914 new cases, 508 have been detected from Karachi, including 226 from East, 158 Central, 60 South, 38 Korangi, Malir and West 13 each. Hyderabad has 61, Thatta 32, Dadu 28, Sanghar 22, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Nausheroferoze 17 each, Matiari 15, Khairpur 14, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Ghotki 10, Larkana 8, Umerkot 7, Badin, Kamber and Jacobabad 1 each.