Karachi traders demand Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 8pm

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021
Karachi Tajir Action Committee demanded the Sindh government on Tuesday to allow businesses to remain open till 8pm.
The business leaders, in a press conference, demanded the provincial government to close businesses for one day instead of the two lockdown days being observed right now. They also asked the government to withdraw the powers given to the magistrate to seal markets and impose fines on businesses.
The committee said that the federal and Sindh governments should not make decisions without consulting businessmen. They also said that their demands should be accepted within 72 hours or else they will announce a new plan of action.
Businessman Atiq Mir remarked that it was only the MQM that asked them about the difficulties they were facing.
“Sindh Government and NCOC are ignoring us, in Sindh the education minister is making decisions related to businesses,” said Mir. He warned that if businesses in Karachi are not allowed to open past 6pm then they will protest.
Meanwhile, businessman Sharjeel Goplani alleged that the district administration took Rs1 million as a bribe from the mobile market and also took valuable mobile phones from them. He added that businessmen were demanding the governor’s rule in the province.
The committee also demanded that special incentives should be given to businessmen in the upcoming budget.
Last month, the Sindh government had tightened curbs once more in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the province.
According to the home department, a rise in positivity was observed throughout the province, especially in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.
"The Task Force discussed various ways and means to contain the disease. It was reiterated that compliance of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) for COVID-19 continues to remain a cornerstone measure for control of disease spread," said the statement.
"The Task Force also decided to issue strict warnings and advice for the public to strictly follow SOPs on COVID control with a warning that if the cases rise, the closure of many activities may have to be undertaken, especially in areas with high positivity," it added.
The following changes were announced following the meeting:
Marriage halls, business centres, expo halls.
Special focus areas identified by the forum were Karachi (District East and South), Hyderabad (Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Taluka Hyderabad City) and Sukkur.
Commissioners in these areas where tasked with identifying hotspots and take the following measures: