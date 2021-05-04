Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Kamran Razi

'Smart' lockdown imposed in four towns of Karachi's District Central

Tuesday May 04, 2021

The Karachi administration on Tuesday imposed a "smart" lockdown in four towns of the city’s District Central.

A notification issued in this regard showed that multiple areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad will be under lockdown.

It said that 7 streets of Gulberg, 3 of Liaquatabad, 4 for North Karachi and 6 of North Nazimabad will be under lockdown.

The areas will be under lockdown till May 18.

'Lockdown can be imposed if coronavirus situation worsens'

Last month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had warned that the provincial government could impose lockdowns in select areas of Karachi if the coronavirus situation worsens.

The health minister said the Sindh government had recommended banning inter-provincial transport; however, the National Command and Operations Centre had rejected the suggestion. Since then, the NCOC has announced a "stay home, stay safe" policy, from May 8-16, which includes a ban on inter-city transport, besides closure of all businesses in the period.

Due to the third wave of coronavirus — and as the country witnesses a spike in COVID-19 related deaths — Dr Pechuho has noted that the burden on the health system is rising.

Warning that the South African and Brazilian variants have also entered Sindh after the UK strain, she said that people should avoid unnecessary movement out of their homes.

"If you do not do Eid shopping this year, it won't be that big of a deal," she said.

