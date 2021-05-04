'Smart' lockdown imposed in four towns of Karachi's District Central

The Karachi administration on Tuesday imposed a "smart" lockdown in four towns of the city’s District Central.

A notification issued in this regard showed that multiple areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad will be under lockdown.



It said that 7 streets of Gulberg, 3 of Liaquatabad, 4 for North Karachi and 6 of North Nazimabad will be under lockdown.

The areas will be under lockdown till May 18.