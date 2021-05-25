Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus curbs go into effect in Sindh as clock strikes 8

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Ramped up coronavirus restrictions came into effect across Sindh after the clock struck 8pm on Tuesday.

The provincial government had announced a day earlier that no "unnecessary movement" will be allowed after 8pm.

The decison to tighten the coronavirus curbs was taken during a Sindh Provincial Task Force meeting held on May 24, with under Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

The movements of vehicles shall remain restricted after 8pm, according to a corrigendum issued by the province's home department. However, people with valid reasons will be allowed to travel with a driver plus one seating arrangement.

The vehicles deployed for emergency, official duties, and for delivery of goods will remain exempted, the province's home department said.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad Akbar

UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad Akbar
PPP, ANP can rejoin PDM if they apologise: Fazl

PPP, ANP can rejoin PDM if they apologise: Fazl
PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Imran Khan announces Rs100 billion in start-up loans under Kamyab Jawan programme

PM Imran Khan announces Rs100 billion in start-up loans under Kamyab Jawan programme
COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates army’s operational readiness in view of threats

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates army’s operational readiness in view of threats
Cabinet approves forming committee to review ban on TLP: Fawad

Cabinet approves forming committee to review ban on TLP: Fawad
Shahbaz Sharif's dinner reception had nothing to do with PDM: Maryam Nawaz

Shahbaz Sharif's dinner reception had nothing to do with PDM: Maryam Nawaz
Going against LHC order on Shahbaz Sharif's plea prima facie contempt of court: SC

Going against LHC order on Shahbaz Sharif's plea prima facie contempt of court: SC
Simla Agreement does not rule out a multilateral dialogue: Javed Jabbar

Simla Agreement does not rule out a multilateral dialogue: Javed Jabbar
Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for coronavirus

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for coronavirus
TikToker fined for shooting videos, violating traffic rules on Multan Motorway

TikToker fined for shooting videos, violating traffic rules on Multan Motorway
Punjab decides to vaccinate students of medical colleges, universities

Punjab decides to vaccinate students of medical colleges, universities

Latest

view all