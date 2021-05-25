Coronavirus curbs go into effect in Sindh as clock strikes 8

Ramped up coronavirus restrictions came into effect across Sindh after the clock struck 8pm on Tuesday.

The provincial government had announced a day earlier that no "unnecessary movement" will be allowed after 8pm.

The decison to tighten the coronavirus curbs was taken during a Sindh Provincial Task Force meeting held on May 24, with under Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

The movements of vehicles shall remain restricted after 8pm, according to a corrigendum issued by the province's home department. However, people with valid reasons will be allowed to travel with a driver plus one seating arrangement.

The vehicles deployed for emergency, official duties, and for delivery of goods will remain exempted, the province's home department said.

More to follow...