Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Pakistan's number one badminton player Mahoor Shahzad will be representing Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Badminton Federation wished her luck for the international sporting event.

POA President Syed Arif Hassan congratulated Shahzad on making it to the Olympics and said that she is Pakistan's number one badminton player and is rapidly improving her world rankings.

Read more: Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad eyes Tokyo 2020 after world's top 150 ranking milestone

"She deserves to participate in the Olympics," he said. 

Shahzad is ranked amongst the top 133 women players in the world.

This is the first time a Pakistani woman has been given an invitational place on the Olympics considering her international status and ranking.

"My dream has come true. I can't believe I will represent Pakistan in the Olympics. I will live up to expectations and raise the green crescent flag," Shahzad said.

She said that had she had the opportunity to participate in international events during the last one year, she would have been on the list of the world's top 100 badminton players. She was not able to do this, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

