WATCH: Maxwell pulls off spectacular boundary catch in T20I match against SA

Australian fieldsman Glenn Maxwell (R) celebrates as he takes a catch during the T20I match between Australia and South Africa played in Darwin on August 10, 2025. — AFP

Veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell wowed spectators with a stunning piece of athletic fielding, pulling off a brilliant boundary-line catch during the opening T20I against South Africa.

With the Proteas needing 21 runs from the final over to reach the 179-run target, left-hander Ryan Rickelton, who had anchored the innings with a 71-run knock, looked set to keep the chase alive.

Facing Ben Dwarshuis, Rickelton pulled towards long-on, seemingly destined for six. Maxwell sprinted around, timed his leap, and caught the ball.

As his momentum carried him over the boundary rope, he tossed the ball into the air, stepped back into the field of play, and completed the grab on the second attempt.

That dismissal effectively ended South Africa’s hopes, as they closed on 161-9. Dwarshuis finished with figures of 3-26, while Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined 3-27 choked the chase in the middle overs.

Earlier, Australia set 178-run target for South Africa after being sent to bat first.

Tim David was the star, smashing a blistering 83 off 52 balls, including eight sixes. Cameron Green provided valuable support with 35 off just 13 deliveries. However, South Africa’s young left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka kept them in check, claiming 4-20.

Despite Rickelton’s resistance, South Africa’s reply faltered against disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. The middle order failed to capitalise after the loss of early wickets, with Hazlewood and Dwarshuis applying sustained pressure.

The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead ahead of Tuesday's second match.