2nd ODI: West Indies win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

Second clash of three-match ODI series being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

August 10, 2025

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan (centre-right) and West Indies captain Shai Hope (centre-left) during the toss for the 2nd ODI match at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard
West Indies opted to bowl first against Pakistan after winning the toss for the second clash of the three-match ODI series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan made three changes to their lineup, with Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed coming in for Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

West Indies made one change, replacing Romario Shepherd with Justin Greaves.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C/WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and West Indies have faced each other 138 times in the 50-over format, with the latter holding a dominant record of 71 victories, while the Green Shirts have won 64 matches.

  • Matches: 138
  • West Indies: 71
  • Pakistan: 64
  • Tied: 3

Although West Indies dominate the overall head-to-head record, the former world champions have struggled against Pakistan in recent bilateral series, with their last victory dating back to 1991.

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan will aim for a clean sweep in the ODI series against West Indies, with victory as their sole objective. Their previous tour to New Zealand ended in a 3-0 whitewash defeat.

Meanwhile, the ongoing series is also not favouring the hosts. They were thrashed in the T20I series against Pakistan and lost the ODI series opener. Prior to this, they were defeated 3-0 by England in a three-match 50-over series.

West Indies: L, L, L, L, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: W, L, L, L, A

