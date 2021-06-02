7 injured as security guard opens fire at Khayaban-e-Shujaat house, say police

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021
KARACHI: Seven people were injured as a security guard fired shots inside a house located in the city's Khayaban-e-Shujaat area on Wednesday, according to police.
Sharing details of the incident, police said a contingent of its officers were on their way to the house, adding that the guard had been taken into custody.
Police said it had recorded the suspect's statement and were trying to extract footage from the house's CCTV cameras.
Police said the guard's weapon had been taken away and the incident was being probed further.