Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
AFP

England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

LONDON: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson apologised Wednesday after a series of tweets of a racist and sexist nature came to light during his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord´s.

The 27-year-old led England´s attack with 2-50 on the first day of the two-match series, but his performance was overshadowed as Twitter messages he had posted as a teenager resurfaced.

The tweets, dating back to 2012, left Robinson in an especially difficult position given both teams had lined up before play for a ´Moment of Unity´ designed to show their opposition to discrimination within cricket.

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public," Robinson said after stumps.

"I want to make it clear that I´m not racist and I´m not sexist."

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks."

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison added Robinson would now face a disciplinary process.

"Any person reading those words, particularly a woman or person of colour, would take away an image of cricket and cricketers that is completely unacceptable," said Harrison.

"We have a zero-tolerance stance to any form of discrimination and there are rules in place that handle conduct of this nature."

More From Sports:

ECB to launch investigation against debutant Ollie Robinson over racist remarks

ECB to launch investigation against debutant Ollie Robinson over racist remarks
PSL 2021: 'We will pick up where we left off,' says Lahore Qalandars' Sohail Akhtar

PSL 2021: 'We will pick up where we left off,' says Lahore Qalandars' Sohail Akhtar
PSL 2021: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'

PSL 2021: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'
What's the update on PSL 2021?

What's the update on PSL 2021?
Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics
ICC likely to move T20 World Cup from India to UAE

ICC likely to move T20 World Cup from India to UAE
PSL 2021: PCB sets June 7 as tentative date for start of tournament

PSL 2021: PCB sets June 7 as tentative date for start of tournament
PSL 6: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to start training tomorrow after isolation ends

PSL 6: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to start training tomorrow after isolation ends
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, five others finally join teammates in Abu Dhabi

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, five others finally join teammates in Abu Dhabi
PSL 2021: PCB mulls shifting remaining matches from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah

PSL 2021: PCB mulls shifting remaining matches from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah
PSL 2021 in doldrums after Abu Dhabi revokes clearance of Indian broadcasters

PSL 2021 in doldrums after Abu Dhabi revokes clearance of Indian broadcasters
Babar Azam's marriage report sets off social media frenzy

Babar Azam's marriage report sets off social media frenzy

Latest

view all