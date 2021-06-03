Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber says she felt like a ‘bad person’ after being labelled a ‘fake Christian’

Hailey Bieber had previously spoken out about how she was made to feel like a bad person

American supermodel Hailey Bieber and her husband singer Justin Bieber are known to be clinging on closely to their faiths.

The fashion icon had previously spoken out about how she was made to feel like a bad person because of some judgmental Christians who called her a “fake Christian” after she posted some photos of herself.

Speaking to Insecure star Yvonne Orji on her YouTube channel, Hailey said that comments from Christian users hurt her the most.

“I’ve met a lot of Christians who are just like super judgmental and make me feel like I’m a bad person because I don’t live my life the way they think I should live my life,” she said.

“I’ve felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or like ‘people in the church are going to see this.’ ‘Am I doing something wrong’ or ‘am I setting like a bad example?’” she added. 

