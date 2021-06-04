Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
IINP

Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese nationals

By
IINP

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed meets Chinese envoy to Pakistan Nong Rong.

  • Interior minister announces new work visa policy for Chinese nationals.
  • Special desks will be set up at airports to facilitate Chinese citizens, says Sheikh Rasheed.
  • Chinese nationals to be issued work visas within 48 hours from respective missions, confirms interior minister.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced a new visa policy for Chinese nationals working in the CPEC projects, adding that they will be granted a work visa for a minimum time period of two years.

The minister stated this during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Thursday. The two, as per a statement from the Ministry of Interior, discussed areas of mutual interest to Pakistan and China, the CPEC projects, bilateral relations between the two countries and visa facilitation for Chinese citizens.

Related items

The minister expressed happiness over the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. On the occasion, Rasheed said the government has approved the new visa policy for Chinese citizens.

The minister explained that Chinese citizens would now be issued two-year work visas within 48 hours from the respective missions, adding that a separate visa category has been created for Chinese citizens related to CPEC projects.

He said that the government has ensured that special desks are set up to facilitate Chinese citizens at airports. 

Rong thanked the Pakistani government for taking steps to ease visa facilities for Chinese workers, adding that it would enable bilateral relations between the two countries to strengthen further and create more job opportunities and investment in Pakistan.

Rasheed thanked the Chinese government for providing coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan as Rong appreciated Pakistan's efforts to control the pandemic. 

More From Pakistan:

Are schools opening in Sindh from June 7?

Are schools opening in Sindh from June 7?
PML-N's poor economic policies cost Pakistan $20 billion: Shaukat Tarin

PML-N's poor economic policies cost Pakistan $20 billion: Shaukat Tarin
Pakistan neither has US military bases nor envisages such a proposal: FO

Pakistan neither has US military bases nor envisages such a proposal: FO
Federal govt to provide 200-MW power supply to K-Electric, says Hammad Azhar

Federal govt to provide 200-MW power supply to K-Electric, says Hammad Azhar
Pakistan launches bonds in bid to tap global green financing avenues

Pakistan launches bonds in bid to tap global green financing avenues
All Punjab schools to begin reopening next week in 'staggered approach': Murad Raas

All Punjab schools to begin reopening next week in 'staggered approach': Murad Raas
Sindh headed towards 'reopening', Saeed Ghani says

Sindh headed towards 'reopening', Saeed Ghani says
WATCH: PM Imran Khan's cricket debut 50 years ago

WATCH: PM Imran Khan's cricket debut 50 years ago
Pakistan to issue coronavirus vaccination certificates to first jab recipients

Pakistan to issue coronavirus vaccination certificates to first jab recipients
Explainer: Which subjects' exams will matric, inter students take?

Explainer: Which subjects' exams will matric, inter students take?
'PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,' PML-N says in pre-budget seminar

'PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,' PML-N says in pre-budget seminar
3 children killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta's Kharotabad suburb

3 children killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta's Kharotabad suburb

Latest

view all