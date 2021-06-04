Pro-Tareen MPA accuses Punjab governor of conspiring to disqualify him

Bilal Asghar meets PM Imran Khan along with Jahnagir Tareen. File photo

PTI MPA from Gojra, Bilal Asghar claims Punjab governor wants his degree declared fake.

Accuses Sarwar of conspiring with his political rivals to have him disqualified.

Asghar says he is being victimised for his personal relationship and support for Jahangir Tareen.

A PTI MPA from Punjab has come forward with accusations against Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, alleging that the latter is conspiring to disqualify him.

As per a report in The News, PTI Gojra MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich accused Sarwar of trying to get him disqualified over what he referred to as bogus allegations of his BA degree being fake.



He said the Punjab governor had been trying to get the MPA disqualified over the past few years but had not succeeded so far.

Asghar, addressing a press conference, alleged that Sarwar was the same governor who, during the PML-N era as well, used his influence on then Punjab University vice chancellor to declare his BA degree fake.

He accused the Punjab governor of conspiring once again with his political rivals, Usama Hamza and Asad Zaman Cheema, to have his degree declared fake.

Asghar said his degree was genuine, adding that his relationship with estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had upset the Punjab governor. The MPA said he enjoyed personal relations with Tareen and that was why he was supporting him in demanding a transparent inquiry.

Asghar also criticised PTI central vice president Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq for allegedly pressurising the district and tehsil administrations to ignore him in comparison to defeated candidates Usama Hamza and Asad Zaman Cheema.