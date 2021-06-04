Malala Yousafzai, Tim Cook featured on British Vogue’s special digital cover

Photo: Instagram/ Edward Enninful

Nobel Laureate and girls' education activist Malala Yousufzai and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple Tim Cook have been featured on the special digital cover for the new issue of British Vogue.

"I am so pleased to introduce them on this special digital cover for the new issue, on newsstands Friday 4 June," wrote the editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful.



The publication also uploaded an interview clip on Instagram in which Malala could be seen having a conversation with Tim Cook.

"Tim and Malala have been friends for a little while now, and it’s wonderful to witness this meeting of minds. They discuss everything from personal passions to effecting social change, to the shows Malala has been binge-watching in the enforced downtime, and her announcement of a multi-year production deal with @AppleTV+," wrote the publication on the video-and-photo sharing platform.

Ever focussed on female education, Malala also spoke of her hopes for the Malala Fund — creating a world where all girls can get access to safe and quality education.

"My understanding of education has been that yes, we have seen progress over the past 20 years, it has been steady and slow progress. However, things have changed drastically because of COVID," Malala said.

She said that Malala Fund conducted research which showed that 20 million more girls are at the risk of losing [their] education. It's because they are in their homes, and now they have more family work to do. They are asked to do family chores, they're asked to become financial supporters for their family.

"All these girls are pushed into early [and] child marriages and many of these girls may never be able to return to school. So the challenge ahead is to ensure that education is inclusive, that we bring in policies that are inclusive — that take girls into account," said Malala.

The full video of the interview could be viewed here.



