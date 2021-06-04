Ben Affleck smirks after leaving Jennifer Lopez's home

Ben Affleck certainly didn’t hide his happiness when he was seen leaving rumoured girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s home.

The Oscar-winning star was photographed with a notable smile on his face while he left the On the Floor hit-maker’s Los Angeles pad.

The couple’s sleepover comes after a day after they were seen getting cuddly on a date.

Regarding their dinner date an insider said: "They looked super happy and Ben had his arm around her during dinner."

While they haven’t officially announced their rekindled relationship, there have been more than plenty hints dropped about their relationship status.

