Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Madonna gushes over dad Silvio in adorable birthday tribute

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Madonna gushes over dad Silvio in adorable birthday tribute

Singer songwriter Madonna recently turned to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to her dad Silvio Ciccone on his 90th birthday.

The tribute was made over on Instagram and included a video collage of her dad’s Vineyard, as well as a caption that read, “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had—-“

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.............Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla
Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open

Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open
Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar
Barbra Streisand unveils 'I'd Want It to Be You' duet with Willie Nelson

Barbra Streisand unveils 'I'd Want It to Be You' duet with Willie Nelson
One Direction's Liam Payne addresses bond with Harry Styles

One Direction's Liam Payne addresses bond with Harry Styles
Molly Hurwitz spotted without engagement ring since Matthew Perry split

Molly Hurwitz spotted without engagement ring since Matthew Perry split
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales
Ben Affleck smirks after leaving Jennifer Lopez's home

Ben Affleck smirks after leaving Jennifer Lopez's home
Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike for leaking Gianna inspired shoe release

Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike for leaking Gianna inspired shoe release
Ellie Goulding gives fans glimpse of baby boy in candid video

Ellie Goulding gives fans glimpse of baby boy in candid video

Blake Lively set to star on Reddit novella 'We Used To Live Here'

Blake Lively set to star on Reddit novella 'We Used To Live Here'
Emma Corrin admits it's stressful to know Harry and Meghan watch 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin admits it's stressful to know Harry and Meghan watch 'The Crown'

Latest

view all