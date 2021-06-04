Madonna gushes over dad Silvio in adorable birthday tribute

Singer songwriter Madonna recently turned to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to her dad Silvio Ciccone on his 90th birthday.

The tribute was made over on Instagram and included a video collage of her dad’s Vineyard, as well as a caption that read, “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had—-“

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.............Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”

Check it out below:



