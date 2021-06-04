Saudi Arabia assures Sindh CM of approving Chinese coronavirus vaccines

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday had a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy at the CM House.

Saudi govt assures CM Sindh of approving Chinese coronavirus vaccines so that Pakistanis could travel to the Kingdom.

Development came on Friday as the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy.

Saudi doctors will set up a week-long medical camp in Karachi and Shikarpur.

KARACHI: The Saudi Arabian government has assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of approving Chinese coronavirus vaccines so that Pakistanis could go to the Kingdom for the purpose of Hajj and Umrah.

The development came on Friday as the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy, along with the Consul General of the Kingdom Bandar Al Dayal and a delegation of King Salman Relief Organisation at the Chief Minister's House.

At present, Saudi Arabia has not included any Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines in its list of approved ones for travellers.

The visiting diplomat had brought a delegation of doctors of King Salman Medical Centre with him to set up a week-long medical camp in Karachi and Shikarpur.

The Saudi doctors would check eye and heart patients and would perform surgeries if required. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that an eye surgery could be performed at the camp but open-heart surgery could only be performed at the relevant operation theatre.



“We have a cardiac hospital in Sukkur, Tando Mohamad Khan, and in Karachi where open-heart surgeries can be performed easily.”

The chief minister directed Dr Pechuho and the Secretary of health to hold a separate meeting with the Saudi Arabian doctors and make a proper plan for their camps and provide the necessary facilities and security.

The chief minister presented Ajraks and Sindhi caps to the visiting guests and thanked them for their support and cooperation.