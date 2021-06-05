Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward bared their pain on the demise of Prince Philip's tragic death

Prince Edward and wife Sophie Wessex sat down for a candid interview with the Telegraph.



In the chat, the Earl and Countess of Wessex bared their pain on Prince Philip's tragic death.

In particular, Sophie tearfully shared the emotional moment when everything stopped at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

"It was when the order was given to the soldiers to invert their weaponry," she said in Saturday's issue of Telegraph Magazine.

During that moment, military personnel are required to point their rifles down and bow their heads as they wait for the Duke of Edinburgh in his hearse.

Sophie added that 'everything went still' when she saw Prince Edward walking behind Prince Philip's body. "I think the fact that there were so few of us only served to raise the intensity of it."

Meanwhile, Prince Edward shared, "It's always difficult with these kinds of things because you're in the middle of it, so you've got no idea what it necessarily looks like from the outside. It became really poignant to be there because it was suddenly so very intimate."

To this, Sophie said, "You don't actually think about lots of people watching, because it becomes so personal."