 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward bared their pain on the demise of Prince Philip's tragic death

Prince Edward and wife Sophie Wessex sat down for a candid interview with the Telegraph

In the chat, the Earl and Countess of Wessex bared their pain on Prince Philip's tragic death.

In particular, Sophie tearfully shared the emotional moment when everything stopped at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

"It was when the order was given to the soldiers to invert their weaponry," she said in Saturday's issue of Telegraph Magazine.

During that moment, military personnel are required to point their rifles down and bow their heads as they wait for the Duke of Edinburgh in his hearse.

Sophie added that 'everything went still' when she saw Prince Edward walking behind Prince Philip's body. "I think the fact that there were so few of us only served to raise the intensity of it."

Meanwhile, Prince Edward shared, "It's always difficult with these kinds of things because you're in the middle of it, so you've got no idea what it necessarily looks like from the outside. It became really poignant to be there because it was suddenly so very intimate."

To this, Sophie said, "You don't actually think about lots of people watching, because it becomes so personal."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year
Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release

Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release
Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source
Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’

Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’
Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'

Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning summer getaway: 'Want to take trip together'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning summer getaway: 'Want to take trip together'
Meghan Markle suffers unpleasant complications during second pregnancy

Meghan Markle suffers unpleasant complications during second pregnancy

Cannes Film Festival announces selections for its 2021 competition

Cannes Film Festival announces selections for its 2021 competition
Tom Hanks urges America to revisit its dark, racist past

Tom Hanks urges America to revisit its dark, racist past

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child

Latest

view all