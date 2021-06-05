Faisal Sultan says COVID-19 restrictions can’t be lifted till everyone is vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Saturday that COVID-19 restrictions will not be eased till all citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus.



In a statement, Dr Sultan noted that the virus has affected the health system of all countries and no one nation can fight this pandemic alone.

"We have to get united against the virus," he said.

The SAPM said restrictions could not be lifted until all citizens were vaccinated.





Cases continue to decline



Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate under 4% for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country reported a positivity rate of 3.81% as of today.

The latest surge of 1,923 cases has taken the nationwide tally of reported cases to 930,511.

According to statistics provided by the NCOC, Pakistan reported 83 fatalities after which the death toll reached to 21,189.

In addition to this, 860,385 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far with active cases recorded at 48,937.