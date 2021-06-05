Karachi traders agree to put off decision to keep shops open till 8pm after talks with Sindh govt

Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah speaking to the media, in Karachi, on June 5, 2021. — YouTube

Karachi's Tajir Action Committee of traders on Saturday said it had agreed to put off their decision till Monday of keeping shops open till 8pm, after having a discussion with Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah.

Shah, while speaking to the media, said that the committee had been invited for talks today at the Commissioner House.

"We asked them to delay their decision till Monday," said the minister, adding that by then, the larger extent of their demands would be met and issues resolved.

He said the committee had put forth complaints of the attitude displayed by police and the administration.



"We have suspended the Station House Officer of Saudabad after receiving complaints," he said, adding that the government will also look into the other complaints.

Shah said that coordination committees will be formed at the district level so that closer contact can be established between the trader organisations and the administration.

He said the traders will be taken into confidence prior to making decisions that affect them. "We do not wish for the economic murder of anyone," he said.



The minister said that the Sindh government did not enjoy taking such decisions. Curbs are placed for the protection of people, he said.

He added that all decisions are always based on recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre.

"The prime minister himself identified Karachi and Hyderabad as areas where cases are on the rise," he said.

Shah regretted that some people were making statements based on hate and ethnic politics.

"When markets were closed in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, no one said anything," he said, adding: "The MQM and PTI are only engaging in politicking."











