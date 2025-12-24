Pakistan taught India unforgettable lesson in May war: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the ceremony of distribution of laptops among students in University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on December 24, 2025. — PID

PM Shehbaz distributes laptops in AJK university.

Says Kashmiris’ emotional bond with Pakistan unbreakable.

PM says educated youth must stand for facts, responsibility.



MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces taught India an unforgettable lesson during the four-day military clashes in May 2025.

PM Shehbaz made the remarks while addressing a ceremony as he formally launched the distribution of laptops under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK).

Pakistan and India went to war in May after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

New Delhi maintains that the terrorists who killed 26 tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam were Pakistanis — a charge that Islamabad has denied and has also asked India to partake in a neutral investigation.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Addressing the event, the premier said Pakistan’s youth were the country’s greatest strength and investment in their education and skills was an investment in the future.

He said the laptops were not merely machines but a means to connect young people with the world, knowledge and opportunity.

“Our youth, especially Generation Z, are more aware, more capable and better equipped to use technology than earlier generations,” said the prime minister.

He urged students to play a positive role in the digital and social media space, cautioning against the spread of misinformation and fake news.

“Truth and falsehood today are often shaped by narratives. Our educated youth must stand for facts and responsibility,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to merit, PM said laptops had been distributed strictly on merit during previous programmes as well, rejecting criticism that such initiatives were political handouts.

Touching on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said the people of Kashmir had made immense sacrifices and their emotional bond with Pakistan was unbreakable.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris and called for unity, hard work and faith to achieve national goals.



— With additional input from APP