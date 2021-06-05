Sindh Police establishes internal accountability bureau

Illustration. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Saturday established an internal accountability bureau, comprising 18 police officials who are well respected among their colleagues.

Additional IG Farhat Junejo has been appointed as the head of the newly established accountability bureau, while every officer would be assigned inquiries according to their ranks.

The accountability bureau will investigate all complaints against police personnel, including misuse of power and corruption.

The following are the members of the bureau:

DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik

DIG Imran Yaqub

DIG Muhammad Noman Siddiqui

SSP Tanvir Alam Odho

SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar

SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani

SSP Shad Ibne Masih

SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo

SSP Amjad Shaikh

SSP Tanvir Tunio

SSP Arif Aslam Rao

Sajid Amir Suddozai

SP Suhai Aziz Talpur

SP Zahida Parveen

ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudary

ASP Aleena Rajar

DSP Masood Akhtar Khan

Inspector Siraj Lashari

Following its establishment, the Provincial Public Safety Police Commission filed eight petitions against officials, and AIG Operations has forwarded the applications to the bureau.

These petitions should be heard and resolved as soon as possible, the AIG Operations said in a letter written to the bureau.