Sindh Police establishes internal accountability bureau

Saturday Jun 05, 2021
KARACHI: Sindh Police on Saturday established an internal accountability bureau, comprising 18 police officials who are well respected among their colleagues.
Additional IG Farhat Junejo has been appointed as the head of the newly established accountability bureau, while every officer would be assigned inquiries according to their ranks.
The accountability bureau will investigate all complaints against police personnel, including misuse of power and corruption.
The following are the members of the bureau:
Following its establishment, the Provincial Public Safety Police Commission filed eight petitions against officials, and AIG Operations has forwarded the applications to the bureau.
These petitions should be heard and resolved as soon as possible, the AIG Operations said in a letter written to the bureau.