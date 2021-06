Princess Eugenie delivers ‘sweet’ message to Harry, Meghan Markle for Lili’s birth

Princess Eugenie recently penned a loving note for her “dear cousins” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shortly after news of Lili’s birth was announced.

The note was posted to Instagram with a picture of the duo lying on the grass and a caption that read “Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn’t be happier for you all.”

Check it out below: