In call with PM Imran Khan, UK's Boris Johnson expresses condolences over Ghotki train crash

Prime Minister Imran Khan with hos UK counterpart Boris Johnson. Photo: File

UK PM Boris Johnson, Pakistan leader Imran Khan agree for a need to ensure long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

British PM congratulates PM Imran Khan on success of the World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with the UN.

Both PMs vow to work together to defeat coronavirus pandemic in their countries and around the world.

LONDON: United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation with PM Imran Khan and expressed condolences over the "tragic loss of life" in the train crash that killed over 45 and injured 100 in Sindh's Ghotki.

"Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] began by expressing his condolences following the tragic loss of life in the train crash in Sindh," said a press release issued by the UK government.

The press release said that the two PMs discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. It said that both agreed that there is a "need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability" in the war-torn country.

"The UK would continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at our disposal to support the Government of Afghanistan," PM Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Imran Khan also covered the need to take action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year," said the press release.

The UK government's handout said that the British premier also congratulated PM Imran on the "success of the UN World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with the UN" last week."

The handout stated that both the PMs also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to "work together to defeat the pandemic" in their countries and around the world.

PM Imran asks UK PM to revisit decision to place Pakistan on red list

Separately, a press release issued by the Pakistani PM Office of the conversation stated that PM Imran asked his British counterpart to visit the UK's decision to place Pakistan on Red List of travel ban countries

"The Prime Minister impressed upon the UK to revisit the decision of placing Pakistan on Red List of travel ban countries," said a press released issued by the PMO.

The PM thanked the PM Johnson for his "thoughtful video message for the World Environment Day event held in Islamabad".

The hand out said that PM Imran Khan also spoke about the trade relations between the two countries, hoping that Pakistan and the UK will be able to forge an even stronger partnership going forward.

The PM Johnson was also briefed about the progress made by Pakistan to strengthen its Anti-Money laundering and Combating the financing of terrorism framework.

He told the British PM that the FATF should recognise "Pakistan’s achievements in complying" with the benchmarks set for it.

PM Imran Khan likely to visit UK next month

On the other hand, sources within the British government told Geo News that PM Imran is likely to visit London next month on an official visit and also to watch the cricket match between Pakistan and England.

A source in the government confirmed that both the UK and Pakistan administrations are finalising the visit plan.

The source said that PM Imran may watch Pakistan play against England either in Cardiff on July 8 or in London at Lord’s on July 10.

This will be Imran Khan’s first visit to the UK as prime minister.

Apart from the cricket match, the PM is also expected to hold separate meetings with British parliamentarians and ministers.