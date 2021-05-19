UK govt okays entry of Pakistan, India cricket teams despite coronavirus travel red list status

A big squad is expected to travel from Pakistan to England for the onward trip to West Indies where the team has to play two Tests and a five-match T20 series. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan and India cricket teams allowed UK entry despite coronavirus concerns.

Pakistan’s commitments in England will be of white-ball cricket. The team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

The families of the Pakistan and Indian cricket squad members have not yet been given the go ahead for travel to the UK.

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has given the Pakistan and India cricket teams a green signal for entry even though both countries are on UK's coronavirus red list.

The Pakistan cricket team is expected to reach the UK on June 22-23. They will have to quarantine at the Ageas Bowl (Southampton) instead of a local hotel. The same conditions will apply for India's cricket team, which will touring England for four months.

Besides playing a five-match Test series against England, India and New Zealand will also figure in the World Test Championship’s final set to be played at the Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22.



Read more: Family gets UK quarantine exemption despite arriving from red-listed Pakistan

Pakistan’s commitments in England will only be of white-ball cricket where the team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

The families of the Pakistan and Indian cricket squad members have not yet been given the go ahead for travel to the UK. The UK government has so far given an all-clear for travel to only the squad and support staff.

The English counties are also pursuing their case regarding South Africa and Pakistan cricketers’ entry in England for 'The Hundred’ in a month’s time.

A big squad is expected to travel from Pakistan to England for the onward trip to West Indies where the team has to play two Tests and a five-match T20 series. The Pakistan Cricket Board has, however, yet to decide on the squad strength.

Summer cricket season in England

The summer cricket season in England will start with two Tests against New Zealand with the opening Test starting from June 2.

Read more: British-Pakistani woman says family facing racist treatment at UK quarantine facility

The New Zealand cricket team has already reached England. Since the country is on the UK’s coronavirus green list, the touring squad is quarantining for three days only.

Sri Lanka's cricket team is also due in England during late June to play a white-ball series. Sri Lanka is on the amber coronavirus list for the UK and the team is expected to undergo one-week quarantine.