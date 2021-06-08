 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Dengue virus claims three lives in Punjab

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

  • Three people die of dengue virus in Punjab.
  • Deaths reported from Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Vehari, says Punjab health department.
  • Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

Three people died of the dengue virus in Punjab, the provincial health department confirmed Tuesday.

The dengue virus deaths were reported from Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Vehari, the Punjab health department said.

One of the deceased, a 21-year-old woman from Gujranwala, is a resident of Europe.

The number of dengue patients in Punjab has now risen to 49, the health department said, adding that the highest number of dengue patients in the province has been reported from Bahawalpur.

Read more: In a worrying sign, Punjab reports 44 dengue cases

There are 17 dengue patients in Bahawalpur, nine in Lahore and six in Kasur.

Last week, the Punjab health department recorded 44 dengue cases, prompting the authorities to start taking emergency measures.

In a bid to control the disease, the health department had directed authorities to make intensive-care units in hospitals operational and hire 10,929 health workers on a contractual basis.

The Sunday weekly holiday of health workers working in the anti-dengue campaign had been cancelled.

In March, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.

Read more: Rawalpindi confirms first dengue fever case of 2021

Officials from the government department said they had initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner.

During the month, more than 14,000 homes had been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

More From Health:

PM Imran Khan ‘saddened’ over killing of Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Canada

PM Imran Khan ‘saddened’ over killing of Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Canada
Pakistan to administer Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to administer Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised: Dr Faisal Sultan
Ghotki train crash happened after track's welding joint broke: initial investigation report

Ghotki train crash happened after track's welding joint broke: initial investigation report
Coronavirus vaccination is now mandatory in Sindh

Coronavirus vaccination is now mandatory in Sindh
Pakistan has refused to give military bases to US: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has refused to give military bases to US: FM Qureshi
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 3% for first time in almost four months

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 3% for first time in almost four months
Ghotki train crash: Death toll rises to 62, track restored after 29 hours

Ghotki train crash: Death toll rises to 62, track restored after 29 hours
Four decades on, where's the HIV vaccine?

Four decades on, where's the HIV vaccine?
FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug

FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug
NEC targets 4.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

NEC targets 4.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year
Punjab Police register case against attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Punjab Police register case against attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Impartial officers deployed at Sindh, Punjab barrages

Impartial officers deployed at Sindh, Punjab barrages

Latest

view all