Dengue virus claims three lives in Punjab

Three people die of dengue virus in Punjab.

Deaths reported from Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Vehari, says Punjab health department.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

Three people died of the dengue virus in Punjab, the provincial health department confirmed Tuesday.

The dengue virus deaths were reported from Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Vehari, the Punjab health department said.



One of the deceased, a 21-year-old woman from Gujranwala, is a resident of Europe.

The number of dengue patients in Punjab has now risen to 49, the health department said, adding that the highest number of dengue patients in the province has been reported from Bahawalpur.

Read more: In a worrying sign, Punjab reports 44 dengue cases

There are 17 dengue patients in Bahawalpur, nine in Lahore and six in Kasur.

Last week, the Punjab health department recorded 44 dengue cases, prompting the authorities to start taking emergency measures.



In a bid to control the disease, the health department had directed authorities to make intensive-care units in hospitals operational and hire 10,929 health workers on a contractual basis.



The Sunday weekly holiday of health workers working in the anti-dengue campaign had been cancelled.

In March, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.

Read more: Rawalpindi confirms first dengue fever case of 2021

Officials from the government department said they had initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner.

During the month, more than 14,000 homes had been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.