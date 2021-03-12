Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday Mar 12 2021
Rawalpindi confirms first dengue fever case of 2021

Friday Mar 12, 2021

A dengue patient rests next to relatives inside a mosquito tent at a hospital in Pakistan on August 19, 2017. Photo: AFP
  • Dengue fever case reported from Rawalpindi.
  • Health department says prevention measures have been initiated.
  • Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

Rawalpindi reported the first case of dengue fever for 2021 on Friday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.

Officials from the government department said they have initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner.

In the last 10 days, more than 14,000 homes have been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said.

So far, dengue larva has been found in at 25 houses, they said.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

