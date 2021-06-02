Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

In a worrying sign, Punjab reports 44 dengue cases

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

  • 44 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.
  • Nine cases were reported across Punjab by the end of May 2020.
  • Authorities promoted to take emergency measures.

The Punjab Health Department said Tuesday the province has recorded 44 dengue cases, prompting the authorities to start taking emergency measures.

The authorities said out of 44 dengue patients, 13 are from Lahore, three each from Gujarat and Vehari, two each from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Kasur, while seven had travel history from other provinces, and one from Islamabad.

In a bid to control the disease, the health department has directed authorities to make Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals operational and hire 10,929 health workers on a contractual basis.

Related items

The Sunday weekly holiday of the health workers working in the anti-dengue campaign has also been cancelled, the health department said.

The health department said 44 cases of dengue had been reported this year, compared to nine reported across the province by the end of May last year.

In March, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.

Officials from the government department said they had initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner.

During the month, more than 14,000 homes had been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

More From Pakistan:

Exams of only elective subjects, math for ninth, matric: Shafqat Mehmmod

Exams of only elective subjects, math for ninth, matric: Shafqat Mehmmod
Faisalabad man drowns 3-year-old daughter in lake for 'disturbing his sleep'

Faisalabad man drowns 3-year-old daughter in lake for 'disturbing his sleep'
9 injured as security guard opens fire at Khayaban-e-Shujaat house, say police

9 injured as security guard opens fire at Khayaban-e-Shujaat house, say police
Barrister Ali Zafar elected Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice

Barrister Ali Zafar elected Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice
PM Imran Khan, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmo call for stable govt in Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmo call for stable govt in Afghanistan
'Dream come true' to profile Malala for British Vogue, says London journalist

'Dream come true' to profile Malala for British Vogue, says London journalist
Did Zulfi Bukhari and Shoaib Akhtar just have a Twitter duel?

Did Zulfi Bukhari and Shoaib Akhtar just have a Twitter duel?
Lünd gang releases cops in exchange for detained relatives in Rajanpur

Lünd gang releases cops in exchange for detained relatives in Rajanpur
Pakistan Railways pays tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz with new train service

Pakistan Railways pays tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz with new train service
Permission to Shehbaz Sharif: Govt withdraws petition challenging LHC order

Permission to Shehbaz Sharif: Govt withdraws petition challenging LHC order
Reconsider mistake of leaving PDM caravan, Fazl tells PPP, ANP

Reconsider mistake of leaving PDM caravan, Fazl tells PPP, ANP
Matric, Intermediate exams in Sindh will be held in July: Saeed Ghani

Matric, Intermediate exams in Sindh will be held in July: Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all