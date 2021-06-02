In a worrying sign, Punjab reports 44 dengue cases

44 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

Nine cases were reported across Punjab by the end of May 2020.

Authorities promoted to take emergency measures.

The Punjab Health Department said Tuesday the province has recorded 44 dengue cases, prompting the authorities to start taking emergency measures.



The authorities said out of 44 dengue patients, 13 are from Lahore, three each from Gujarat and Vehari, two each from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Kasur, while seven had travel history from other provinces, and one from Islamabad.

In a bid to control the disease, the health department has directed authorities to make Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals operational and hire 10,929 health workers on a contractual basis.

The Sunday weekly holiday of the health workers working in the anti-dengue campaign has also been cancelled, the health department said.



The health department said 44 cases of dengue had been reported this year, compared to nine reported across the province by the end of May last year.

In March, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.



Officials from the government department said they had initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner.

During the month, more than 14,000 homes had been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

