 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

New couple on the block, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all over the tabloid world these days.

And it looks like their reunion was a long time coming, as revealed by a source who said that the Hustlers actor “always loved” Ben and is getting to know him again.

“Jen is still taking things slow with Ben but they are progressing so nobody is surprised by sleepovers. This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” the source told HollywoodLife.

“They’ve been meeting up a lot secretly and also not so secretly will continue to do so because it feels good for her and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Ben is comfortable for her. They’re just getting to know one another again,” they went on to say.

The insider also shared that J-Lo is “telling friends she’s always loved Ben and she always wanted it to work out. At first, her friends were surprised this was happening and thought it wasn’t real, but now, everyone sees this is turning into something.”

More From Entertainment:

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'
Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal
How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name
Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones
Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her ulta-glam look in new video

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her ulta-glam look in new video
Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required

Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required

Latest

view all