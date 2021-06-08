 
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Reuters

Man slaps French President Emmanuel Macron during crowd walkabout

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: File

FRANCE: Two people were arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a walkabout session with a crowd in the Drome region in southeastern France, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Tuesday.

BFM TV and RMC published a video clip, circulating on Twitter, which shows a man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask, shout out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) and then deliver a slap to Macron’s face.

Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Macron’s entourage confirmed that a man had attempted to slap Macron.

