Moderate to heavy rain to hit several cities from Friday to Monday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across several cities in the East and Central parts of Pakistan starting Friday and lasting up to Monday.

The Met Office, in an advisory, said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the eastern parts of the country Friday evening.

Under the influence of the system, wind and thunderstorms can be expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Kharmang, Ghanche and Shigar), Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistanf from Friday evening to Monday.

Thunderstorms in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Zhob can be expected from Saturday evening to Sunday.

Impact



The wet spell will allow the very hot weather conditions that are prevailing to subside.

The Met Office also warned that the heavy rainfall "at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi on Saturday and Sunday".