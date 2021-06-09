 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Web Desk

Moderate to heavy rain to hit several cities from Friday to Monday

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

A man holds an umbrella as he walks through floodwaters during heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan, July 3, 2018. — Reuters/Mohsin Raza

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across several cities in the East and Central parts of Pakistan starting Friday and lasting up to Monday.

The Met Office, in an advisory, said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the eastern parts of the country Friday evening.

Under the influence of the system, wind and thunderstorms can be expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Kharmang, Ghanche and Shigar), Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistanf from Friday evening to Monday.

Current monsoon may bring more rains to Karachi than usual: Met

Thunderstorms in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Zhob can be expected from Saturday evening to Sunday.

Impact

The wet spell will allow the very hot weather conditions that are prevailing to subside.

Lahore sizzles as mercury hits 43°C; citizens advised to remain indoors

The Met Office also warned that the heavy rainfall "at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi on Saturday and Sunday".

