Current monsoon may bring more rains to Karachi than usual: Met

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that Karachi is expected to receive more rainfall than usual during the upcoming monsoon season.

According to the Director of the Meteorological Department, the monsoon season in Pakistan will start from July 1 and will first start in southeastern Sindh.

On Wednesday, the weather in Karachi remained humid with 72% humidity, meanwhile, the temperature also dropped about 35°C.

Per the Met Office, the city will likely receive light showers throughout the week.