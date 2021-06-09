 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Reuters

US to withdraw Trump's executive order seeking to ban TikTok, WeChat

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

— AFP/File

US President Joe Biden is withdrawing a series of executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok and ordering a new Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps, the White House said Wednesday.

The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions that Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat both said would effectively block the apps' use in the United States. 

The courts blocked those orders that never took effect.

Biden's new executive order revokes the WeChat and TikTok orders, along with another in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications.

A separate US national security review of TikTok remains ongoing, a White House official said.

More From Sci-Tech:

PUBG's Mobile Pro League South Asia to kick off on June 10

PUBG's Mobile Pro League South Asia to kick off on June 10
´Mole's World' game fuels nostalgia among China´s young adults

´Mole's World' game fuels nostalgia among China´s young adults
Massive web outage reported after error in Fastly

Massive web outage reported after error in Fastly
Hundreds arrested in global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech US-Australia sting

Hundreds arrested in global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech US-Australia sting
Apple doubles down on privacy in new iPhone software

Apple doubles down on privacy in new iPhone software
Collectors of digital NFTs see a ´Wild West´ market worth the risk

Collectors of digital NFTs see a ´Wild West´ market worth the risk
Trump's Facebook account suspended until at least 2023

Trump's Facebook account suspended until at least 2023
Amazon´s Ring to make police video requests public

Amazon´s Ring to make police video requests public
Twitter rolls out subscription service with new features

Twitter rolls out subscription service with new features
WhatsApp confirms Disappearing Mode, View Once and other new features

WhatsApp confirms Disappearing Mode, View Once and other new features
NASA plans two new missions to Venus, its first in decades

NASA plans two new missions to Venus, its first in decades
Apple touts App Store economy as its clout challenged

Apple touts App Store economy as its clout challenged

Latest

view all