Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Over 12,000 people 'dislike' Kate Middleton and Prince William's video

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Over 12,000 people have disliked the first video of Kate Middleton and Prince William on YouTube.

The couple had posted the video when they launched their official YouTube channel "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

The pair has posted only a handful of videos on the website where they are followed by more than half a million people.

Their first video was liked by more than 171,000 people while thousands others chose to press the "dislike" button.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised for keeping the  comments sections open for the viewers.

Most of the viewers praised the future King and his wife for tolerating criticism instead of choosing to turn off comments on their videos.  


