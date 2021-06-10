Hollywood star and Blake Lively’s father, Ernie Lively dies at 74

Ernie Lively, father of actor Blake Lively breathed his last after cardiac complications in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor Ernie Lively passed away last week at the age of 74.

The father of actor Blake Lively breathed his last after cardiac complications in Los Angeles, last Thursday, revealed his representative to People magazine.

Lively had a career in Hollywood spanning over five decades, with some of his notable appearances being on hit shows like The Waltons, The Dukes of Hazzard, The West Wing, The X-Files, That ‘70s Show, Falcon Crest and Malibu Shores.

He also became a big name in the world of cinema, having worked in films like The Man in the Moon, Air America, Shocker, Passenger 57, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, in which he played the on-screen father of his real-life daughter, Blake Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum was one of the five children Ernie shared with his wife Elaine Lively. The couple’s other children, Eric, Robyn, Lori and Jason all have careers in acting as well.