 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan’s health care system in 2020: Hospitals, doctors increase

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

A doctor takes notes as he speaks to a patient at a hospital in Pakistan. Photo: File

The government released the Economic Survey 2020-21 on Thursday, which captures amongst other things, the state of Pakistan’s healthcare system in the last one year.

So, what does it look like? Here is what the Survey notes:

Public hospitals

In the year 2020, there were a total of 1,282 public hospitals in the country. That means that three new hospitals were added to the health infrastructure last year, as in the year 2019 there were 1,279 government-run hospitals.

Healthcare workers

There were 245,987 registered doctors, 27,360 registered dentists and 116,659 registered nurses in 2020. The numbers have gone up since 2019 when there were 220,829 registered doctors, both at private and public hospitals, 22,595 dentists and 108,474 nurses.

Life expectancy

The country’s life expectancy has increased from 66.9 years in 2017 to 67.3 years in 2019.

Population growth

There has been a decrease in the population growth rate, which has declined from 2% annually in 2018 to 1.9% in 2019.

However, Pakistan’s contraceptive prevalence rate in 2019 stayed stagnant at 34 %.

Health expenditure

In 2020, Pakistan’s spending on health at the federal level was 1.2% of its GDP, much below the World Health Organization’s recommendation that countries should spend 5% of its GDP on health.

More From Health:

Pakistan spending far less on healthcare than WHO-recommended amount

Pakistan spending far less on healthcare than WHO-recommended amount
India records world’s highest daily coronavirus deaths after state revises numbers

India records world’s highest daily coronavirus deaths after state revises numbers
Round-up: What you need to know about COVID-19 right now

Round-up: What you need to know about COVID-19 right now
US eases travel warning to countries including Olympics host Japan

US eases travel warning to countries including Olympics host Japan
Dengue virus claims three lives in Punjab

Dengue virus claims three lives in Punjab
Coronavirus vaccination is now mandatory in Sindh

Coronavirus vaccination is now mandatory in Sindh
Four decades on, where's the HIV vaccine?

Four decades on, where's the HIV vaccine?
FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug

FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug
India re-opens major cities as new COVID-19 infections hit two-month low

India re-opens major cities as new COVID-19 infections hit two-month low
Final warning given to unvaccinated Sindh govt employees: report

Final warning given to unvaccinated Sindh govt employees: report
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Faisal Sultan says COVID-19 restrictions can’t be lifted till everyone is vaccinated

Faisal Sultan says COVID-19 restrictions can’t be lifted till everyone is vaccinated

Latest

view all